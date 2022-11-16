Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.4% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
PEP stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.55. 90,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,037,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $183.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58.
In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
