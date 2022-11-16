Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.4% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.55. 90,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,037,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $183.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

