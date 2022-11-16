Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $350,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.37. The stock had a trading volume of 61,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.53. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

