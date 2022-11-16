Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 4,509 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises about 1.3% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 110.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,429,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,734 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,989,000 after purchasing an additional 109,197 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,722,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 369.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,074,000 after purchasing an additional 139,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 142,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,337,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $7.23 on Wednesday, reaching $218.37. The stock had a trading volume of 138,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,589. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $318.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.38.

