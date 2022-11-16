Richard J. Riley Sells 45,000 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

Origin Materials stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $5.52. 599,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,141. The stock has a market cap of $787.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 23.02, a quick ratio of 23.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Origin Materials

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the third quarter worth about $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Origin Materials by 17.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,923,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 282,641 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the third quarter worth $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

