Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Trading Down 0.8%

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.37. Approximately 459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $150.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBI. State Street Corp raised its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1,184.7% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 141,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 130,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 611,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.