Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) PT Raised to $7.00 at Barclays

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RSKD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Riskified from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSKD traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,474. Riskified has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $824.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Riskified Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Toronado Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 344.7% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,437 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 128.0% in the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 4,560,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the first quarter valued at $9,587,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 305.4% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,460,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after buying an additional 1,100,346 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 223.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 709,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

