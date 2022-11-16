Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 26.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 29.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $435.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $389.12 and its 200-day moving average is $406.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $501.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

