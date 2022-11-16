Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 2,878 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 218.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,951,000 after purchasing an additional 567,190 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after buying an additional 334,577 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,948,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,661,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after buying an additional 212,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.18. 21,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,906. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.77. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

