Roundview Capital LLC Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.67. 54,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,182,566. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $232.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

