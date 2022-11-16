Roundview Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,553,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after buying an additional 1,701,931 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $437,984,000 after buying an additional 1,514,790 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,641,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $95.61. The stock had a trading volume of 37,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day moving average is $85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $123.36.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

