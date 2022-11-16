Roundview Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 251.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $71,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $218,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $387.48. 8,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,400. The firm has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.22. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $703.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.35.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.