Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after acquiring an additional 550,853 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,825,000 after acquiring an additional 65,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.30.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

NYSE:ED traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, hitting $92.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $76.42 and a one year high of $102.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.