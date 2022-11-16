Roundview Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,103 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 91,498.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,116,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4,963.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,944,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,293 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,019,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,332,000 after purchasing an additional 277,282 shares during the last quarter.

GNR stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.93. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,574. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $65.66.

