Roundview Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,014,000 after buying an additional 1,302,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 555,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,092,000 after buying an additional 192,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 344,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,804,000 after buying an additional 150,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,601. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

