Royal Bank of Canada Cuts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HR.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.82.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

HR.UN traded down C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.26. 243,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,096. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.22 and a twelve month high of C$16.74. The company has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.42.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.