Royal Bank of Canada Increases IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $26.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IBEX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of IBEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

IBEX stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65. IBEX has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $410.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.48.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. IBEX had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the second quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 15.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,136 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in IBEX by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

