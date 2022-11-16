Royal Bank of Canada Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $163.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.90.

WMT opened at $147.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.20. The firm has a market cap of $400.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,229,106 shares of company stock worth $168,141,427 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

