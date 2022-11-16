Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,720 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $8,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 23,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

SBRA opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

