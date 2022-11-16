Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.44

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and traded as high as $24.96. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 370 shares traded.
Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86.
Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%.
