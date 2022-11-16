Safe (SAFE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $4.93 or 0.00029798 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $102.78 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.85219391 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

