Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Salesforce in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now forecasts that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.29.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $162.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $162.07 billion, a PE ratio of 300.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $309.90.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,135 shares of company stock worth $11,418,887 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Salesforce by 22.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,461 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 53.8% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 81.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.