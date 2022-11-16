Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,540 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $25,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after purchasing an additional 433,659 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,820,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,023,534,000 after purchasing an additional 130,181 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,418,887. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 4.4 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.29.

CRM stock traded down $7.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.98. 118,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,514,681. The company has a market capitalization of $154.98 billion, a PE ratio of 300.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $309.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.77.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

