Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.97% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on SBH. Cowen lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.
Sally Beauty Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.76. 1,751,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,047. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
About Sally Beauty
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.
