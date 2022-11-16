Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.26) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.14). The consensus estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SGMO stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $640.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 129,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 30,779 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 85.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,084,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 498,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 60.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,170,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 442,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 155,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $2,132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,752,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,600,643.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Further Reading

