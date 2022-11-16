Scholarship Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $56,143.94 (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 64.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded down 72% against the dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a market cap of $56,143.94 and $1,847.58 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin launched on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 14,352,525 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00995281 USD and is down -49.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

