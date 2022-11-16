Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.34

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 6068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHNWF shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,050 ($35.84) to GBX 520 ($6.11) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

