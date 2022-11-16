Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $13,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.58. 72,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,174,769. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average is $55.35. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $63.95.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.