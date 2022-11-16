Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $13,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.58. 72,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,174,769. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average is $55.35. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $63.95.

