Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,129,000 after purchasing an additional 286,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.57. 22,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,643. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $54.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

