SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Cut to $74.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $106.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. China Renaissance cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of SEA from $106.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.81.

SEA Stock Performance

SEA stock opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. SEA has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $355.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average is $67.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SEA will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,449 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,368,654,000 after acquiring an additional 370,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,597,266 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $874,227,000 after purchasing an additional 317,841 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,619,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,899 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in SEA by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,357,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $291,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,995,283 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $267,125,000 after purchasing an additional 673,302 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

