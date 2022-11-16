Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.46). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

