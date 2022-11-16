SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SEIC. William Blair reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

SEI Investments stock opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.30. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,702,000 after acquiring an additional 52,265 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in SEI Investments by 34.3% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,369,000 after acquiring an additional 968,459 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,313,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,454,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

