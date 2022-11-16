Sempra Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.145 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

Sempra has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Sempra has a payout ratio of 50.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sempra to earn $8.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE opened at $155.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.40. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.