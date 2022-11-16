Sempra Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.145 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.
Sempra has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Sempra has a payout ratio of 50.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sempra to earn $8.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.
SRE opened at $155.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.40. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
