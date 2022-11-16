Serum One Day Volume Reaches $202.77 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $37.88 million and approximately $202.77 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Get Serum alerts:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

