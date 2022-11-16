Sharon R. Barner Sells 2,442 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cummins Stock Performance
CMI traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.82. 13,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $254.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Cummins Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 4.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 63.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $1,345,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.50.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cummins (CMI)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.