Sharon R. Barner Sells 2,442 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.82. 13,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $254.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 4.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 63.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $1,345,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

About Cummins



Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

