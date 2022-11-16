Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, Scotiabank raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.
NYSE:SJR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.20. 373,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.54. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $31.60.
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.
