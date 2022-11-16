Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

NYSE:SJR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.20. 373,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.54. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 63.7% during the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,047,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,443,000 after buying an additional 407,501 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 33.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 260,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 150.0% in the third quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Securities Inc. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 16.0% during the third quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 796,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 109,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

