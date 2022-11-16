Shentu (CTK) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Shentu (CTK) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $65.93 million and $1.90 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00004534 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shentu Profile

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,169,213 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

