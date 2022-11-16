Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading 5.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Shoals Technologies Group traded as high as $28.93 and last traded at $28.88. Approximately 38,739 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,536,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHLS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Northland Securities raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $210,158.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,372,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $571,282 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

