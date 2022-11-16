ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall Sells 30,000 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total transaction of $7,224,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,926 shares in the company, valued at $19,969,410.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of SWAV stock traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $251.64. The company had a trading volume of 364,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $320.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.61 and its 200 day moving average is $231.64.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.
ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.
