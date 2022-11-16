Short Interest in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Increases By 11.4%

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 962,500 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 864,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 670,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

AIMC opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.80. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $62.25.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.43 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.87%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on AIMC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 673,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,641,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,392,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,123,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,888,000 after buying an additional 80,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Further Reading

