Short Interest in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Increases By 11.4%

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 962,500 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 864,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 670,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance
AIMC opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.80. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $62.25.
Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.43 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.87%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on AIMC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 673,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,641,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,392,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,123,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,888,000 after buying an additional 80,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).
