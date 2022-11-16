Short Interest in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Grows By 11.7%

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the October 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.15. 2,398,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,249. The firm has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. American Tower has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.47.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

