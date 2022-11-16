Short Interest in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Rises By 5.1%

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,080,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 13,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

NYSE HOUS traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,590,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Anywhere Real Estate has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $20.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a report on Monday, September 19th.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

