Short Interest in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Declines By 18.0%

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 683,900 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the October 15th total of 833,900 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 134,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

AppFolio Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.57. The stock had a trading volume of 868 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,643. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $130.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.15.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.38. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $125.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. Equities analysts predict that AppFolio will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

APPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on AppFolio to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $58,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $1,310,337.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,858,515.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $58,102.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,232 over the last ninety days. 22.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in AppFolio by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in AppFolio by 4.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 4.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.