Short Interest in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Declines By 18.6%

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 498,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,934.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 44,687 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 333,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 323,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 174,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,566. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.