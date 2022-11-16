Short Interest in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Declines By 10.2%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after purchasing an additional 282,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,575,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,051,000 after purchasing an additional 31,614 shares in the last quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 13.3% in the third quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 661,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,441,000 after purchasing an additional 77,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 80.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 657,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,341,000 after acquiring an additional 292,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Resources Trading Up 4.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $155.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $73.54 and a 52 week high of $183.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by ($0.46). Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 111.61%. The firm had revenue of $863.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 51.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $10.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 7.7%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.89%.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

