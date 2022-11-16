Short Interest in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Decreases By 9.5%

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 845,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Archrock by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,003,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 114,017 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Archrock by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 413,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 161,514 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Archrock by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Archrock in the 1st quarter worth about $2,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Archrock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Archrock Stock Performance

Archrock Announces Dividend

Shares of AROC stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 605,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,956. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Archrock has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.08%.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

See Also

