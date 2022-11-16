Short Interest in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Rises By 13.5%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARLO. BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Grady Summers purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,970.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Grady Summers bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,970.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae purchased 20,400 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $60,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,724,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,395.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 54,246 shares of company stock worth $190,203. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth $46,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 660,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,034. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $366.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

