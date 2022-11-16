Short Interest in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Expands By 15.7%

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,900 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 306,700 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 328,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AYLA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,430. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,341.69% and a negative return on equity of 182.13%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AYLA shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

