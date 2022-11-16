Short Interest in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Declines By 11.2%

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 259,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BLZE. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 14.20.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Backblaze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze Trading Down 8.6 %

About Backblaze

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE traded down 0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 4.24. 89,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,510. Backblaze has a 1-year low of 3.96 and a 1-year high of 36.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $134.41 million and a P/E ratio of -2.72.

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.