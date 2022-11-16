Short Interest in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Rises By 17.7%

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,670,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the October 15th total of 11,610,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BALL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Ball to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. Ball has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.52.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

In other Ball news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.81 per share, for a total transaction of $103,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $2,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.