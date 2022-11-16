Short Interest in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Decreases By 11.2%

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Benefitfocus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT remained flat at $10.36 during trading on Wednesday. 1,022,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,290. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $13.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. The company has a market cap of $356.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benefitfocus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 101,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,792,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 302,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Benefitfocus

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut shares of Benefitfocus to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

(Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Featured Stories

